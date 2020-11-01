Transcript for Teens arrested; anonymous tip leads to bombshell revelation: Part 6

It makes the headlines when three teens are arrested in the murder of Gregg smart. Billy Flynn, Vance lattime, and Pete Randall. The police have now identified the murder weapon. And they trace it back to those three boys. This is what enabled them, basically torque get these arrest warrants. There is a fourth suspect. Raymond fowler was in the getaway car. Fowler ended up being charged but other being in the wrong place at the wrong time, he seemingly did not have much to do with the murder itself. Remember, police had been told that these boys were mere pawns and that Pam smart had put them all up to it. But what was the motive? Why would they kill smart? I'm gonna go straight to Pam's condominium and get her reaction. I'm totally devastated by this. I can't comment. I was boggled by her reaction. Wait a minute. They've solved your husband's murderer and you're distraught? I thought, oh, my god, they have the wrong person. You thought Billy was I -- I -- I thought there was no way. These three teenagers are in custody, but they are not talking to the police. Normally you get three teens that are arrested for something this serious, one or all of them are gonna sing. They're gonna tell exactly what happened. Because they're teenagers. And then out of the blue, a break in the case. Police actually get an anonymous phone call. This is detective pelletier. There was a young man killed, a couple of weeks ago. Right. In his home. From what I have heard, the wife had planned this. She said the woman had planned it and there was someone that knows all about this and her name was Cecelia pierce. Cecilia pierce is a teenager who goes to winnacunnet high school. She is the intern of Pamela smart. They had worked together on that O.J. Video. You still need energy and vitamin C to keep in shape and stay healthy Police interviewed Cecilia and that recording appeared in a documentary for discovery id called "Pamela smart: An American murder mystery." What kind of relationship do you have with Pam? Really close. She's kind of like a big sister. The revelations she makes are stunning. They were friends, and then they were having an affair. How did you find out about the affair? Pam told me that she was in love with bill. And obviously, they were having sex because I walked in on them. Bill Flynn was a juvenile, just 16 years old. Cecelia tells police that one night she, Billy Flynn and Pam smart are watching a movie, "9 1/2 weeks." During the movie, Pam smart and Billy Flynn go upstairs. Cecelia follows and actually walks in on the two having sex. This is a bombshell. Imagine what the police are thinking at this point. They have a 22-year-old woman who's having an affair with a 16-year-old boy. And that boy is tied to the murder weapon that was used to kill the woman's husband. These are big pieces of a puzzle they're putting together here. You were technically an adult and he was underaged. Absolutely. That relationship seems predatory. It was totally wrong. It was actually very difficult, because I had feelings for my husband. I loved him. And I also had developed feelings for bill. And I knew that I couldn't continue like this. It wasn't, you know, gonna work like this forever. It was only a short relationship. You've had several bombshells in this case, but another one is about to explode. Cecelia reveals that she has heard the whole story -- the conversations between Billy Flynn and Pam, and that she has heard that Pam wanted to get rid of Gregg. According to Cecelia pierce, Pamela smart planned the entire murder. She's the mastermind. We're gonna conduct an audio surveillance of one Pamela smart using a confidential informant. They decide to ask Cecelia to get wired up, wear a taping device under her clothes. And she goes to visit Pam at her office. The trap is set. Willam fall in? Hi, how are you? Good. Cecelia tells Pam that the cops have called her in for questioning about the murder. Pretty much, they -- they established that yeah, you had Gregg killed. But why, though? Because they can't think of any other reason why bill and them would do it. Yeah, but even if I asked somebody to kill somebody, you'd have to be Deranged to say, okay, I will. You know what I mean? Whether someone asks you to or not. As far as I can see it, bill did it because he loves you. She doesn't break into tears. She doesn't deny it. Nothing! That's very telling. Let me tell you how out of whack I was. Okay, the day before this, I had a lawyer, and he calls me up and he says, whatever you do, don't talk to her. Because she's coming in and she's going to be wired. That's an astonishing she says her lawyer warned her, Cecelia's dangerous. She could be wearing a wire if you talk to her. And yet she still does. I'm afraid one day you're gonna come in here and you're gonna be wired for the Police, and I'm gonna be busted. Give me some signal that -- if you ever come down to me and you're wired, that you're gonna give me. Why would you need that if in fact you did have nothing to do with it and you weren't part of all of this? Now, remember, Cecelia acknowledges that she knew in advance about the murder, and that's when Pam issues what seems like an ominous warning. I'm just sick of lying, you know? Well, you know, I'm just telling you, you know, if you tell the truth, you're gonna be an accessory to murder. Right. Now you know you're gonna be on the witness stand. Like, he's gonna put you on there. And then he'll say, "Did you know?" And you're gonna say no. "Did Pam do it?" "No." If you tell the Truth, you're probably going to be arrested. Pam is really concerned about Cecelia now, so she's telling Cecelia to basically lie. And even if you're not arrested, you're gonna have to go and you're gonna have to send bill, you're gonna have to send Pete, you have to send J.R., and you're gonna have to send me to the Slammer for the rest of our entire life. And unfortunately, that's the situation you're in. Sounds like you're in something. It does. My great, brilliant idea that I had was that I was gonna go in and have these conversations with her to make her feel, like, more comfortable so she could tell me whatever she was gonna tell me. All I wanted to know was, did this guy really kill my husband? More than anything I wanted this not to be true because I felt responsible. Ultimately the wire that Cecilia pierce wore became the reason the police were able to go and arrest Pamela smart. The good news is, we've got the person that murdered your husband. The bad news is, it's you. You're under arrest.

