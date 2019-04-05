Transcript for Texas woman discovers she was conceived from anonymous sperm donor: Part 1

My name's eve Wiley. I live in Dallas, Texas, and when I tell people my story, their jaws hit the floor. So when I first heard about eve Wiley, my jaw dropped too. As an investigative reporter, I was immediately intrigued by how could this have even happened? And so we went right away to Texas to start unraveling eve's story. Center, Texas. It is kind of in the middle of nowhere. It's ten miles from the Louisiana border. It is very much Friday night lights. It is the most friendly town with the best people. David, hi! It's so good to see you. What are you doing in center? I'm just back home. In the little neighborhood we were in, everyone took care of everyone's children. For many years we didn't even lock doors. You couldn't find a better place to raise your children. I brought 'em home from the hospital to this house. There was a ton of woods back there, and we would build forts. We weren't allowed to be home unless it was almost dark. Get outside and play. So what kind of child was eve? If you ask my mom, I was swinging from the chandeliers. She was just swinging from the ceilings. Eve was just this energetic little fireball. We did dance and ballet and softball. She did cheerleading. If you could be born with a happy gene, she was born with it, because she was just always happy and optimistic about everything. So many memories at this court. I know you played a lot of tennis here. She was my number one girl her freshman, sophomore, junior, senior year. She just had the tenacity and want to be as good as she can be. They have your dad's sign. Doug Andrews tennis. He was a teacher and he coached tennis. He was just a really good dad, a really involved dad. She wants that bottle. She sees it. He was sick for about a year and a half. He had cardiomyopathy. It was a terrible thing. Because my dad was so sick early on and he passed away when I was 7, I don't really have a lot of strong memories of him that aren't from home videos or pictures or just stories that my mom has told me. You know, father's day and when you had bring your dad to school and things like that, you know, I think it's always hard to lose a parent. He passed away and then we still -- life goes on. We had to get up, and I had these children to take care of. And we were living life, just kind of one day at a time. My mom was a school nurse at the high school. My kids could get away with nothing because of that. I knew everything that was going on. If I didn't, somebody would tell me. And how everyone kind of communicated was through emails, and I could get on her email, like I've done many times before and find out things about my cohorts and get all the juicy gossip. You're a little rebel. Always in the know. She's always looking for something. She's a real prankster. And then the precocious eve gets on her mom's computer one day. Tell me what you found. I saw all of these emails about artificial insemination, after the 10th or 11th one I clicked on it. And when I clicked on that one, I scrolled down to the bottom and it said "I'm just gathering information for my daughter. She was born July 28 of 19." And that's my birthday. What was your reaction? What the ? Honestly, I probably thought I would never tell her. But after eve's father died, it began to really weigh heavy on me. So you realized that you were born by some person you didn't even know. Or that my mom knew or that my dad knew. And here you are, with this secret. When did you decide to confront your mom? I walked in the next morning when she was getting ready. I'm taking a shower and she comes in she says, "Mom, is there something you need to tell me?" And I knew she knew. I don't know what it was about the way she said that, but I knew she knew. And I told her, "I know Doug's not my dad," and she just started bawling. I was just overcome with emotion. And I said, "Yes, it's true." It's hard to imagine what

