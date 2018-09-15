Transcript for Today, convicted killer apologizes for shooting ex-girlfriend: Part 6

Buy One Take Oner a limid time. Only aolive Garden eprltwo years since Emma's death, it's finallyju F Riley gauhiance radically transformed. S a very differ on that I diognize. Every day he dressed in a polo, slacks, didn't look up, didn't tayone. Eporter: Me surprise the defense's first words. W ask you find Mr. Gaul guilty Reporter: The defense lawyer, Wesley SNE, stunning the courtroom. MI his clienfired hopes that she whelp. He would emerge as her hero. To me, the hero defense was laughable. His mind, H, gonna Scher by shoinat her through the wall where she's laying if it was his desperate attempt et attenti from her,hen was really, truly bad idea. Reporter:rosecutorsoi to the trajectory of the bullets. Remember, Emma was shot atce fr two difnt angles. T trajectorwas a crossing pattern that came, where both would have suck her. This is an absolute intent to Wesley stone says ul was not the mysterious man in black pounding on Emma'or. Did Riley Gaul murder emmaker? By thdefinition murder, .do believe it was a reckless homicide. Reporter: Aft W testimonanre than witnesses. Guilty.n you heard guilty? It's a good feeling. Oe her back,utth's the beswe could G. He shouldn't get to live his life either. Repter: The fmer footbastar senteedn prison. Fe, give a life. It's Ely what hees honestly. Rep do you think he killed ea? If he coun't have H - If I can't have you then nobody can have ansoally the only thing I can think of. He claimed he lod her, butt wa't a healthy love, more of just Repr: Just this afternoon in court -- At his senteing hearing, gaaks his sile from you. Ou ended her life. No punishment will ever bring ck, but what helps knowg you cado this to anyone else. Ot okay to tell someonewho theyan talk to, and atey can wea it's not just bruises, it's corolling. I love youch. R talker family nowinding comfort in unexcted Emma left behind. You didn't knowad on Reporr: Vy cute.ouk back thgh these things? Oh, S. Reporter: Locking Emma in their hearts and mem

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.