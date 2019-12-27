Transcript for ‘Trapped’ – The 20/20 event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

My heart. Change change hands and I'm doing and do it now. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Dana turning and Mary. I immediately look at my partner. It's this for real. With the rescuers Albany. I had my guy now. And started walking up steps slowly screaming Cleveland police Cleveland police I was terrified I see it it's. They look like they've seen coast attempted I jumped in their learn. Senator let me down. Motion they still have all these years me. It was their call. Me you know I was actually made it I was so scared. I didn't. He usually these terrible terrible night games he's like teenie need to pump. Nobody here me he would tell them lies an outline one of parents about the other aerial Castro but was a monster. One day Castro and change in land my Russian. First time we have all three women sharing your story what is your relationship. Gina and Amanda to this day. I think there should be maybe a sister thought that maybe there should be. Human. Sure lord. You from a piggy back over. And I am still learning so much from these incredible women and now I'm finding my own voice you can overcome. All obstacles standing here early and how powerful that you. I had to show him that he no longer has control over me he could news break me. These women had overcome so much talk about resilience and why. And Roberts reporting trapped the astonishing 22 when he event. Any central or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.