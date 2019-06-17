{"duration":"2:37","description":"Trump shared images of his proposal for newly designed Air Force One during an exclusive interview with ABC News, in which he also talked about how he wants his presidency to be remembered.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63753127","title":"Trump says historic redesign of Air Force One holds 'secrets': Part 6","url":"/2020/video/trump-historic-redesign-air-force-holds-secrets-part-63753127"}