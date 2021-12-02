Transcript for How TV producer unknowingly became ensnared in fraudulent romance

Here's this guy who literally prince charming. Too good to be true and VIP doctor at the pope's officiating a wedding Andre what Shelley is singing he's got this unbelievable guest list going on. You didn't she didn't even doubted for 12. Honestly if more meat you know I was like come on give me a break. Then I understand what people don't really give up hope was marrying him I can't. I can't it looks absurd. When your in it it's like a spider weaving away it wasn't like. We got engaged in anything from Ottawa the Pope is marrying handsome while Obama lie it was this very intricate slowed meticulous. You know weaving at this web of lies you're so caught up and it you don't really realized happening.

