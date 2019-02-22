Uber driver shooting spree survivors, victims' loved ones remember tragic day

More
Surviving victims, relatives of victims, and others affected reflect on the tragic day Jason Dalton killed six people and injured two others in a 2016 Michigan shooting spree.
4:28 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber driver shooting spree survivors, victims' loved ones remember tragic day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61215481,"title":"Uber driver shooting spree survivors, victims' loved ones remember tragic day","duration":"4:28","description":"Surviving victims, relatives of victims, and others affected reflect on the tragic day Jason Dalton killed six people and injured two others in a 2016 Michigan shooting spree.","url":"/2020/video/uber-driver-shooting-spree-survivors-victims-loved-remember-61215481","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.