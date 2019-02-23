Uber driver shoots 4 women, teen in restaurant parking lot: Part 6

As Kalamazoo, Michigan, authorities scrambled to find the serial killer loose in their community, a group of friends and a 14-year-old were shot outside of a Cracker Barrel.
7:52 | 02/23/19

Transcript for Uber driver shoots 4 women, teen in restaurant parking lot: Part 6

