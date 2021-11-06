Transcript for Vanessa Guillen investigation Committee Chair says Army made 'major mistake'

At around 10 PM Robinson is heard talking on the phone apparently it was mothers saying don't believe when you hear. Moments later. He rushes out of the room. How does this guy who's being monitored. Escape what I do asset questions to them. There's silence that cricket to give us your pin drop. If the orders were that Robinson be watched around the clock how is it possible that he fled from the room with only one way yen and one way out. It's a major. Mistake on the part of the army. The card gives chase they get some idea call and he flees and he leaves for. An out in the city of Coleen where he's lost an. Why didn't take about two hours to track Robinson's. Clearly everyone was caught flat footed. Services that it was poor communication. Poor reaction. Across the board in. And there is this incredible scene in the middle of the street where they're trying to go after Aaron Robinson. They converge on him. Those of possible that he got ahold of a gun. He kept his guns at his apartment. We don't believe that he had arms on the base they get access to guns. Special Sara Robinson he feels the pressure is on. He's being surrounded by law enforcement. Pulls out a gun and shoots himself. And dies by suicide.

