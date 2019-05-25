Transcript for Victim in Central Park jogger rape case advocates for others: Part 11

You know, this film has given us our lives back. The central park five endured prosecution, humiliation, and prison. Now the public perception of them has shifted, and they're arguably taking a victory lap. In 1989, they wrote about us in history books. They travel the country, speaking on college campuses, appearing on television, radio, podcasts. The fact that we survived now gives us a platform were we can impart information and education. Those kids are the winners. The five of them went to central park to beat up people, and they ended up with millions of dollars. And they're heroes and civil rights icons. It's appalling. It's really disheartening and disgraceful. Anyone who is out there saying that they're innocent and believing them, shame on them. Depending on who you talk to, you'll get a different take on the central park five. But all people are in agreement about Trisha meili and what she endured. And what she's doing with her life now. She's advocating for the improvement of rape kits. I speak to groups all around the country, all different kinds of groups. My work now is standing with survivors of brain injury, of sexual assault, of other kinds of trauma. I believe they gain strength, too, to move forward. Could something like the central park five case happen again? Absolutely. The only safeguard that we have to prevent that from happening is history and our recognition of what happened in that moment. The reality is, if it happened today, the media would be compelled in large part, to listen to the same voices, and to come to the same initial conclusions. There are takeaways. The interrogation must be fully recorded, as simple as that. That's transparency. And you know what my question is when you don't do that? What don't you want me to see? Fast forward, what we see now. We have black lives matter, where they're picking up some of the threads. It's nor everyone in the streets! It is the same cry that people of color have been making in this nation since the day we arrived. That we are human. That our lives matter. The feeling has been the system doesn't work for us. We have to make sure that we don't choose to highlight justice for one and ignore justice for others. 30 years later, there are no winners in the central park five case. The woman who was assaulted, the young men who lost years off their lives. But everyone's trying to do the best they can with what they

