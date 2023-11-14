Victims of Texas border killings remembered: Janelle Ortiz

Rose Ortiz remembered her 28-year-old sister as “outgoing” and “really funny.” Janelle Ortiz was one of four victims killed in September 2018 by a Border Patrol agent in Laredo, Texas.

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live