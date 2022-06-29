Video shows police question Tad Cummins about relationship with Elizabeth Thomas

In never-before-broadcast interrogation footage of Tad Cummins, the former high school teacher is seen discussing his relationship with his 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live