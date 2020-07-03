How virus hunters determine an outbreak’s origins: Part 4

More
How did coronavirus spread to humans? Virus hunters are experts who identify the source of an outbreak, determine its transmission and work to stop its spread.
5:59 | 03/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How virus hunters determine an outbreak’s origins: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:59","description":"How did coronavirus spread to humans? Virus hunters are experts who identify the source of an outbreak, determine its transmission and work to stop its spread.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69448249","title":"How virus hunters determine an outbreak’s origins: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/virus-hunters-determine-outbreaks-origins-part-69448249"}