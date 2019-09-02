Transcript for Woman arrested for attempting to kill daughter, murdering second husband: Part 6

??? Bad girls are dangerous ??? Ashley was in the hospital. She was in intensive care and they weren'te was going to live. It was several hours for Ashley to work through whatever she ingested and start to come out of it. It was blurry and I can't really see abody's faces. Tunnel vision. All I could see was thig guy in this red shirt he's yelling at me, "How many pills did you take?" She starts to respond. And I flat out ask her, "Did you try to kill yourself?" And she looks at me, and she had no clue that any of this had taken place. I'm like, what are they talking about? I didn't do any of these things that you're saying that I did. I laid down to take a nap and I wake up for -- to this guy yelling at me. I told her that there was a suicide note indicating that she had killed her father and her step-father. She looked at me really wide-eyed and flat out says, "I did not try to kill myself, nor did I leave a suicide note." I didn't know what ey were talking about because I didn't do anything. You didn't write the note. I didn't write the note. "I don't know what you're talking about. I was just having a drink with my mother." That recalled her mother had said to her that she didn't know if she was going to be around for her 21st birthday, so they should celebrate. And she reme that the drink did not taste very good and that her mom got her a straw and told her to put the straw to the back of her throat and to just drink it. And she said she did W mother told her. And then she was tired, after she drank it, and went and laid down. And she didn't remember anything until she woke up the next day in the hospital. They showed me a copy of the suicide note that Ashley had left, and as I reviewed it, one of the things that jumped out at me and was unbelievable was, I had interviewed Stacey, and during my interview with her, she called antifreeze "Antifree." Instead of "Antifreeze" with a "Z" on the end. Coincidentally, in her daughter, Ashley's, icide note, Ashley refers to killing her father th antifree. No "Z." Now that's quite the coincidence, isn't it? Reading that note was even more convincing to me that Stacey was somehow involved and responsible for what was going on currently with her daughter Ashley. She knew that we were closing in on her. What I did not anticipate, and what nobody else anticipated, was that she would attempt to kill her daughter and frame her for the two murders. I am literally sick to my stomach. I just can't believe it. At what point did you think, "My mother tried to kill me?" From the moment I woke up and everybody was asking me questions. I just knew. It all came together? When the detective was asking me what happened, what I did, I just knew. That was really overwhelming from the time she wakes up from being in the hospital. Like, this is 24 hours that she's being hit with all of this information. It was a disbelief that -- how could my mom do this to me? Why would my mother do this to me? How can this be possible? When Stacey got to the hospital, she desperately wanted to see Ashley. But we kept her away, because at that point, we thought that she was responsible for poisoning her daughter. We kind of lied to Stacey and told her that she was, being attended to by the medical personnel and she was in dire straits and they weren't allowing anybody in the room. Stacey got really upset and demanded to see her daughter because she was the mother I got to see her briefly. And what was going thugh your mind? I was very concerned. Not knowing if she was going to be okay, if she was going to recover. It was very difficult. She comes into the room, and she's standing next to my bed and she's touching my hair, and I look up and I remember seeing a police officer standing right next to her. She said to me something like, "I'm sorry, I love you," and then, she just left. We finally decided that we have a woman who has killed two people and tried to kill a third, walking around in public. We can't let her act again. I gave the direction that she be placed under arrest for the murder of David castor, the attempted murder of Ashley Wallace. We made the conscious decision to arrest right there on the property of the hospital. She was outside smoking a cigarette, and we walked up to her and told her that she was under Arre I couldn't believe what I was hearing.I couldn't believe that this man had just said that they were arresting me. They thought you had poisoned your daughter. I had a speeding ticket when I was 18 years old. That's the closest I've ever come to a brush with the law. So, to be arrested and handcuffed, I was terrified. I just couldn't believe that that was happening. Do you understand how people could look at all this and think, there's something not right here? That it doesn't add up? Sure, I can see that. Then how do you explain it? I'm not the person you have to ask that question to, because I can't explain that. Early first quarter Jake quad Mcgriff slams it in -- Normally at news channel 9 on a Friday night in September, we're all about high school football. That night the lead story was this arrest. A Liverpool woman tonight is th killing her husband and investigators say it appears this is not the first time. This has now become a public Ty issue and that, that forced our hand today to arrest her. Everybody was in shock. It was almost like reading a movie script. That not only is she suspected of killing two husbands, but trying to pin the murder of her husband on her daughter. Her own daughter. I believe the old adage is true, there is nothing more powerful than a mother's love. Except for Stacey castor. By killing Ashley and faking the suicide note she would've walked scott-free. Tonigtails of a story that seems to get more twisted with each turn of the investigation. They were blaming Stacey for this. I kind of went hysterical. I cannot believe Stacey has it in her to kill two men, especially men she's supposed to love. And then frame her own daughter. Right. That's why I do not believe Stacey did it. She would not frame Ashley. In that moment, you know, I couldn'telieve what I was hearing. I think mosteople would think what an impossible choice that would be, for any grandmother to have to choose between her granddaughter or daughter. But she did, right there in front of me. It sounds to me as though you're convinced it was your granddaughter. I am. I am. No question? No question. Your mother asked you, "Did you murder your husband?" Yes, she did. She asked me that question. And no, I didn't. It may be easier for people to decide that I did it, because I'm the mother and I'm 40 years old, but kids do things like that. All you have to do is turn on the news or read the paper. There are children that kill children and other people every ngle day. It happens. That was a remarkable moment. When I sat across from Stacey castor and I said, "Well, if you're telling me that you didn't do it, that can only mean someone else did." Yes. Your daughter. Uh-huh. As she said that, you realize that if Stacey castor is really the murderer here, she's willing to pin this all on her daughter.

