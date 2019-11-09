Transcript for How these women say they conducted strip club "fishing" scheme

Phone normally you would go to like a happy hour. Of extra things turned. I was pretending that I also think I don't work and had a rough day. It was what a worker UN like I'm in marketing and these women. Are in sales. And they know their targets they can differentiate between a hundred dollar watch and a 40000 dollar watch for a look at first you vote. Volek at tech police. I mean we went all over the city. Lounges bars even restaurants state houses. With you saw a black Americans aren't. We need had to have Atlantic we have sharp. A shark it's a serious high roller that these girls. We're able to real and and we would bring clients back to the club. For every dollar they spend to get a percentage of that money and your goal is just to get them to spend as much as possible. Sometimes the charges on these credit cards were so big that the banks would calling confirmed that the charges shortly jet. And the women would pick up the phone pretending to be the assistance so that the charges could be confirmed that ultimately went through. The hostels became something that was no longer would you. I would be on the phone with a credit card company. And I would say all. Me are trying to play it at 101000. Charge they got declined. He's coming with going on takes somebody's credit card right after American Express for a 100000 dollars is a crime. I don't think what I was doing. Now looking back creepy.

