What effect does weighting have on polls' accuracy?

The 538 team discusses how differences in accuracy in polling may be linked to methodology.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live