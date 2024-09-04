Harris's candidacy has caused a surge in voter enthusiasm | 538 Politics Podcast

538's Galen Druke speaks with Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times about how voter enthusiasm has shifted since Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee.

September 4, 2024

