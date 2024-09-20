How important is identity to Black voters? | 538 Politics podcast

University of Maryland’s Chryl Laird and Pew Research Center’s Kiana Cox discuss data on "linked fate" across interracial voters and voters of different political ideologies.

September 20, 2024

