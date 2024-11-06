How Trump won over voters

The 538 team discusses how Donald Trump won the election despite being disliked by a majority of Americans. 

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live