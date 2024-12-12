What happens to Trump's legal cases now? | 538 politics podcast

Law professor and former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth joins the podcast to unpack the fate of the legal cases against Trump.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live