Will Tulsi Gabbard get confirmed as director of national intelligence?

538’s Geoffrey Skelley and Nathaniel Rakich share their thoughts on Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live