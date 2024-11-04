Are more women motivated to vote on abortion? | 538 Politics podcast

538's Galen Druke and The New York Times's Ruth Igielnik discuss how the issue of abortion could be driving more women to vote, according to the latest polling data.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live