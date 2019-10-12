Transcript for Amazon blames Trump's 'personal vendetta' for losing $10B contract

Amazon is accusing president drop of cost CNET at ten billion dollar pentagon contract. In a new unsealed. Lawsuit the company claims jumped influenced the decision to pass on Amazon web services and get the contract to Microsoft instead. Amazon says the president acted because of a personal vendetta against Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos who also owns the Washington Post. Amazon's suit seeks to have the contract we visited the Pentagon says a decision about the contract has me differently.

