Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone

More
Prime members will be able to shop free same-day delivery on millions of items.
0:36 | 11/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58971834,"title":"Amazon offering free holiday shipping to everyone","duration":"0:36","description":"Prime members will be able to shop free same-day delivery on millions of items.","url":"/Business/video/amazon-offering-free-holiday-shipping-58971834","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.