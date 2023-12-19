Apple pauses sales of some watches

Apple says it will stop selling its popular series 9 and ultra 2 watches online Thursday and in its stores Christmas Eve, as the tech giant tries to get ahead of a major patent dispute ruling.

December 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live