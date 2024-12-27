Average rate on 30-year mortgage climbs to highest since July
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. rose for the second week in a row to 6.85% — its highest level since mid-July.
December 27, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Russia blaming Ukraine for airliner crash ‘not surprising’: Former DHS official1 hour ago
Man accused of fatally burning woman on subway is indicted in 'malicious' case: DA2 hours ago
Housing market predictions for 20252 hours ago
Sinkhole on New Jersey interstate was caused by collapse of abandoned mineshaft1 hour ago
Mom convicted in Michigan school shooting case asks to be released from prisonDec 27, 2024
Tornado threats in the South as freezing rain hits the Northeast2 hours ago
South Korea’s National Assembly impeaches acting president35 minutes ago
Judge rules woman who accused Diddy and Jay-Z of rape can remain anonymous for now4 hours ago
NYC taxi cab victim 'didn't even know what happened'2 hours ago
How to drive in treacherous winter conditionsDec 27, 2024
50 killed in strike near northern Gaza hospital: Health ministryDec 27, 2024
‘Home Alone’ director reveals how McCallisters paid for pricey pad2 hours ago
Trump renews threats that US should expand overseas territoriesDec 27, 2024
Signs Russian anti-aircraft fire may have caused deadly plane crashDec 27, 2024
2nd stowaway found on board Delta flightDec 27, 2024
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $1 billionDec 27, 2024
Hail and tornadoes slam states overnightDec 27, 2024
Pregnant woman stabbed 14 times by pizza delivery driver over $2 tip: Police4 hours ago
New bird flu warning for pet ownersDec 27, 2024
Mortgage rates rise to 5-month highDec 27, 2024
By The Numbers: Holiday gift returns on the riseDec 26, 2024
Biggest travel trends for 2025Dec 27, 2024
Drone owner helps save dog from frozen lakeDec 27, 2024
Typewriter poet's impromptu poetry helps strangers healDec 27, 2024
'The Year: 2024 with Robin Roberts'Dec 26, 2024
Pheonix airport shooting leaves 4 people injuredDec 26, 2024
2024 Holiday shopping surgesDec 26, 2024
International committee warns of growing global humanitarian needDec 26, 2024
Marianne Williamson launches bid for DNC chairDec 26, 2024
King Charles thanks medics for his, Kate's cancer careDec 26, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022