Biden announces $9 billion in additional student loan forgiveness

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze has all the details on programs that President Joe Biden announced today that forgives an additional $9 billion for borrowers.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live