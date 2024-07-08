Biden calls for unity for Democrats to beat Trump in November

President Joe Biden sent a letter to Democrats in Congress calling for unity. Meanwhile, some wealthy donors are sounding the alarm over Biden staying in the race.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live