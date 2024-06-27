Boeing faces fresh scrutiny as another whistleblower comes forward

The former mechanic said he saw poor manufacturing and maintenance work done on Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, which could affect power and air pressure. He said he was fired after raising concerns.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live