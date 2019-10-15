Brewer unveils prototypes for cardboard beer bottles

More
Carlsberg has developed a paper-based bottle it says is fully recyclable.
0:26 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brewer unveils prototypes for cardboard beer bottles
What finally beer drinkers are voicing their staff the skepticism about the new idea of the year bottles being made of paper it's think about bike column for the Danish brewer. Has unveiled two prototypes that it says are made from sustainably. Source wood fibers eco friendly bottles have a so call and our beer allowing them to hold the air. But. Disarm him and I think that won't buy and hold the beer and got paid down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Carlsberg has developed a paper-based bottle it says is fully recyclable.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"66283699","title":"Brewer unveils prototypes for cardboard beer bottles","url":"/Business/video/brewer-unveils-prototypes-cardboard-beer-bottles-66283699"}