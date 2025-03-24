California Attorney General Rob Bonta on 23andMe and consumer data

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with California Attorney General Rob Bonta about genetic testing company 23andMe’s recent bankruptcy filing and why consumers should delete their data from the site.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live