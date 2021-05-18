Transcript for Connecticut to pay unemployed workers $1K to get back to work

Starting on Monday in her. Genetics and offer you 1000 dollar signing bonus is easy to big athletes against signing bonus when did you get signing bonuses as well. So for those of you who have been a long term unemployed for awhile for the bond Bergen and 81000 dollars. And don't budge on London's overwork can give you incentive to get back to work room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.