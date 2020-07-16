Transcript for Coronavirus and the economy

We turn to Kyra Phillips in Washington with the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon. Reporter: Hi, Amy. Good to see you. We begin with the new job numbers. Unemployment still painfully high. Jobless claims above 1 million for 17 weeks now, 1.3 million laid off workers seeking support last week. A bit worse than expected. Economists say the surging number of coronavirus cases is threatening the fiscal recovery. With that said, retail sales up 7.5%. Those numbers better than expected. The new alliance between two of the countries major airlines, American and jetblue, announcing a strategic partnership that the companies say will allow more choices and connectivity for travellers in the northeast. The companies say pairing jetblue's domestic network with American's international routes will expand flights and loyalty benefits. The fly-by of images taken of the sun. Our star taking center stage. These new images are released from the solar orbiter. That's the joint mission with the European space industry and nasa. Amy,I'm a bit of a space geek. This probe is actually designed to give scientists a view of our sun unlike any they've ever seen before. The spacecraft actually turned on all ten of its instruments together for the first time. That includes six telescopes. It will be fascinating to see the close-ups and what they reveal about the sun. It's a big milestone for the sun mission. I feel your passion, Kyra. Thank you.

