Dow Jones closes down more than 800 points

More
It was dragged down by tech stocks.
0:33 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dow Jones closes down more than 800 points

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58420091,"title":"Dow Jones closes down more than 800 points","duration":"0:33","description":"It was dragged down by tech stocks.","url":"/Business/video/dow-jones-closes-800-points-58420091","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.