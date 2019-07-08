Transcript for Driverless cars are coming to New York

I think that's time of swearing at other drivers may soon be a thing of the past that's because driver Lewis cars are coming to the Big Apple the tech company optimists rides. Unveiled six self driving vehicles right now they're not being used in regular city traffic. The vehicles which look like a cross between a London taxi and shuttle bus are operating in an enclosed area. OK so this through swear and other drivers it's not coming to an end because people are nicer here it's because of barrels cars I have to say this last week. I next hideous story and I was near Times Square and I literally almost saw this bicycle is to get into a fight with a taxi driver a cook but I. I was like in. One on snow may end up not hiding thank goodness but they were there are lots of swear words blocked the yelling it will mystery we'll see how he's going yet. We'll see if.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.