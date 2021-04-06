Are extended jobless benefits keeping Americans from returning to work?

More
ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on the debate over whether extended unemployment benefits are keeping workers at home as the economy reopens.
6:46 | 06/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are extended jobless benefits keeping Americans from returning to work?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:46","description":"ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on the debate over whether extended unemployment benefits are keeping workers at home as the economy reopens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"78076150","title":"Are extended jobless benefits keeping Americans from returning to work? ","url":"/Business/video/extended-jobless-benefits-keeping-americans-returning-work-78076150"}