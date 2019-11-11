Transcript for ‘The fish don’t get high:’ Oklahoma business uses fish to grow marijuana

Currently we have foretaste populated. Would artful off their excrement is gonna also bottomed it filtered through our system and that's what we actually use for our base nutrients and of course you have to feed the fish more than 1000 of them. It's completely re circulating. Now we do its top offices remember now. Onyx using water to grow plants has been around for a long time. But using fish to grow marijuana isn't new Oklahoma Philip Jacobson says for theft is the first they can actually sit in the water. And be fed in just take up their nutrients. From though the surrounding water. The farm uses to lobby because they can tolerate Oklahoma's unpredictable climate better than other fish they just have a wider range of acceptable PH temperature. For the negative so much more. Friendly face to use the fish waste has to be chemically changed before the planes to use it. The company uses a tank full of special bacteria to do business that water goes. Out to the plants comes. And right back in his days in certain process. Since the fish swim and water that is that marijuana plants we just whether the fish get high with this Hogan hide the chemical in marijuana causes the high THC. Isn't in the plant's roots which come in contact with the water there happy says they're not that happy. Jacobson says fish fertilized marijuana should taste better be healthier and be more effective. It's more organic way of going our plans. Vertigo hopes its unique set up brings in patients who were interested in making marijuana as green as possible.

