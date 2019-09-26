Transcript for FTC sues dating site company Match.com

Dating site match dot com is accused of using fake accounts to improve subscription rates the FTC is suing the company cleaning it sent emails from phony accounts. To users who were not paying to use the site. Those emails claimed a possible love interest was trying to get in touch. But to see the identity of the person users needed to buy a subscription the FTC claims more than 400000. People subscribe because of those phony messages. The company says the FTC is cherry picking data to make its case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.