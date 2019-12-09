GameStop to close up to 200 stores by end of year

GameStop will shutter 180 to 200 under-performing stores by the end of the year, executives said after the company reported a larger-than-expected decrease in sales.
0:24 | 09/12/19

Another retell our closing stores video game retailer GameStop reports it will close up to 200 of its locations. That says are underperforming the company has more than 5700 stores worldwide. No word on the number of people being laid off or any compensation yet the company also warning of more closures may be coming. Brick and mortar retailers have been struggling for years as more and more salesman who bomb lines.

