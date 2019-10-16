Transcript for GM and autoworkers union reach tentative deal

After thirty days of protests in the United Auto Workers Union and General Motors have agreed to terms to officially end the strike be elected national negotiating team. Voted this morning to recommend this tentative agreement as it represents major gains for UAW workers and that's in their news release exact. Here's a bolt from Terry Dennis who's the vice president for the union in the General Motors unit he says the number one priority of the national. Negotiating team has been to secure a strong and fair contract. That our workers deserve. I can tell you the issues involved in these talks have included wages also guaranteed to work for workers here in the United States. With General Motors making a lot of cars for example done in Mexico and for a lot of these workers on the picket line almost half of them. There are temporary and in progression workers workers hired after the General Motors bankruptcy a decade ago that was a concession. The union gave the company so that it survived. Lot of laws workers out here. Now are cautiously optimistic.

