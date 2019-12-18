Transcript for Former Google employee accuses company of illegal retaliation

Catherine spears says she was fired from Google after creating an internal notification tool on the chrome browser they informed colleagues about their rights to participate in labor organizing. When they visit the web site of a consulting firm that advises employers on how to combat unions she spoke to us using Skype alongside her attorney. Users are really the ones at risk because billions of people. Trust or sensitive eight what Google and counseling to speak up how can you trust them. A Google spokesperson provided ABC seven news with a letter sent to staff by company vice president royal Hanson. Stating that spears misused a tool to create a pop up without a business justification saying quote. The decision to abuse the axis she had as a security engineer was an unacceptable breach of a trusted responsibility. But spears disputed hands is account of what took place. I didn't use any privilege I got all of the normal. Auburn station or the betting my coat some say Google might be paying the price for previously being vague in its earlier efforts to establish a company culture of open nets they have relied very heavily on phrases like do you know people. And encouraged a lot of exchanges in the workplace that aren't really about. The topic of war and ski from the Santa Clara University Markel a center for applied ethics says the company needs to over communicate its policies moving forward those norms in this company are changing and people are struggling with those changes spears has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board and despite her firing hopes to eventually be reinstated. Don't believe that I can do good work at Google. And I believe that Google is uniquely positioned for me to have an impact on the security of Internet.

