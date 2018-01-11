Transcript for Google employees stage worldwide walkouts

Breaking news hundreds. Google and there's another workers are walking off the job they are protesting. The Internet companies treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct that walkout includes. Workers at Google's headquarters Wright and Chelsea this is a live picture right now from news copter seven you see that huge crowd right there. Eyewitness News reporter Andy Berkett is there as well and Jack. Especially the walkout began around at 11 o'clock this morning good torque is getting up from their desks and walking out leaving the company's offices here on eight. Avenue. The walkout became all march and a rally she saw. From the chopper other numbers are difficult to estimate that several hundred people took part in this. By our conservative estimate about a thousand people left. The Google offices here in Manhattan this morning they are protesting as you said the company's employment practices specifically. The company's policies and practices with respect to sexual harassment. It all appears to stem from reports the company paid millions in severance packages to male executives accused of harassment. And then did this quietly Google initially insisted that the criticisms were overblown but has since apologized and promised reforms in fact the walk out I understand sanctioned by management. It's happening at all of the company's offices worldwide today. Here's a some of the protesters explained their reactions. And why they're walking out. Allow Google to enforce the provisions of Tea Party happened to have. It takes seriously claims of people who are harassed and respond to them appropriately and not sweep them under the rug. I was more a night. It's a good thing that's happening ever coming out in standing up for ourselves. We're kind of have a little people here so hopefully if some of the half student. You know it only got ripple effect definitely. Well now back in the like that you can see the employees are now returning. To work yes it was a protest at the company's culture that quite severance packages paid to male employees but it's important to note. That of all of the protesters here today you would not say a majority of them were female it seemed to be evenly split between women and men. Taking part in the protest again it is now winding down workers returning to their offices here on eighth avenue were alive and Chelsea. And.

