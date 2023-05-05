Jobs numbers hold strong despite economic headwinds

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous and Elizabeth Schulze break down the recent jobs report and give details about how the White House and other lawmakers are working to avoid a debt ceiling crisis.

May 5, 2023

