Transcript for Johnson & Johnson faces new baby powder lawsuit

Consumer giant Johnson & Johnson is facing a new lawsuit related claims its baby powder causes cancer this one coming from a black women's group. The company is accused of marketing its powdered a black women despite inter internal concerns. It could be dangerous the National Council of Negro Women say Johnson Johnson focus on a demographic that was less able to deal with the medical consequences. In a statement Johnson & Johnson reiterated that its products were safe and did not contain asbestos and did not cause cancer. Two Colorado police officers face charges after a violent arrest captured on video that their own police chief called horrific. We want to warn you that some of these images are very disturbing a roar up officer John Harbour. Is accused of felony assault and his partner Fran C Martinez faces lesser charges stem from the alleged pistol whipping of Kyle Vinson. During an attempted arrest on Friday the Aurora police chief called the encounter despicable. We discussed in. We're angry. This is not police work. Does not police work we don't train this. It's not acceptable. This is not fewer police department this was criminal. There are also allegedly choked and office or Hubbard can be heard on video threatened to shoot had the officers were responding to a call for trespassing.

