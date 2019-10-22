Transcript for Macy's bans fur sales by end of 2020 fiscal year

Macy's is the latest company to go fer three the retailer will stop so far by early 20/20 one. Macy's has the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur is making the transition easier of course. Bloomingdale's stores which are owned by Macy's also will end first sales Ralph Lauren and Burberry. Already had dropped real for.

