Macy's bans fur sales by end of 2020 fiscal year

The retail giant said that fur will no longer be sold across Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s private brands or from brand partners, according to a press release published on Monday.
0:19 | 10/22/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Macy's bans fur sales by end of 2020 fiscal year
Macy's is the latest company to go fer three the retailer will stop so far by early 20/20 one. Macy's has the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur is making the transition easier of course. Bloomingdale's stores which are owned by Macy's also will end first sales Ralph Lauren and Burberry. Already had dropped real for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

