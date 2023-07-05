Mark Zuckerberg is set to take on Elon Musk with launch of rival app

New app Threads is one of several platforms trying to snatch users who are unhappy with Musk's changes to Twitter.

July 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live