Millions expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend TSA tells ABC News it estimates at least 6 million travelers over the long holiday weekend, which would be the first time the number would reach that high since the start of the pandemic.

More than 12,000 gas stations without fuel after critical pipeline restored The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running, but some areas, like D.C. and the Carolinas, are still facing shortages as operations slowly return back to normal.