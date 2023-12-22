Mortgage rates below 7% for 2nd week

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous has the latest business headlines, including some good news for home buyers facing the least affordable housing market since the 1980s

December 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live