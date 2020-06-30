Transcript for By the Numbers: What’s next for small business loans?

Small businesses have until midnight tonight to apply for loans under the paycheck protection program of course a cornerstone of the federal government's corona virus economic relief plan. But so money is still expected to be left on the table prompting lawmakers to consider how to re purpose those funds and are still struggling economy. We take a closer look now by in the numbers. Nearly four point eight million loans have been granted to small businesses faced with shutdowns due to the pandemic. That totals more than 518 billion dollars according to the Small Business Administration. These loans are forgettable and businesses meet certain guidelines including using 60% of the loan to keep employees on the payroll. The program has been criticized her shunning out some businesses in need and also giving funds to larger chain stores which. Prompted that return of 38 billion dollars back to the government. So this stimulus program is set to close tonight still put approximately 134 billion dollars left on use it businesses haven't been able to access for a variety of reasons. Treasury Secretary Stephen agent testified that there's bipartisan support to extend the paycheck protection program. And targeted to the most hard hit businesses he said that he expects legislation by the end of July.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.