Oil prices spike following Israel-Hamas war

Oil prices have climbed over fears the war could embroil the wider Gulf region, which is critical for the production and transport of a large share of global oil output.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live